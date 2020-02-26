Mills County health officials share coronavirus preparedness tips

To date, no one has tested positive for coronavirus, but Mills County is asking residents to be prepared in case it spreads.

“Since the start of this outbreak, Mills County Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19,” Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes said. “We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa.”

Mills County recommends covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm, cleaning your hands frequently with soap and water, and containing germs by staying home when ill.

They also recommend preparing for the potential spread just like you would for severe weather.

The release recommends asking these questions when preparing: What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your daycare provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill?

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

