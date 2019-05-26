Mills County announces household hazardous waste collection

Mills County is taking the next step in the flood cleanup.

Hazardous household waste debris removal from residential properties within the flood affected areas of unincorporated Mills County and the City of Pacific Junction is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The work will be handled by Tradebe Environmental Services LLC.

Hazardous Household Waste should be in sealed containers and placed in the right of way, within 10 feet of the edge of the closest road.

Hazardous household waste should not be placed in an area to block or disrupt water flow through the ditches.

If a property owner cannot reasonably place it within the right-of-way, please contact the Mills County Engineer’s Office at (712) 527-4873 to make other arrangements.

IDOT has completed the debris pick-up for residents of this area. There will be an additional opportunity scheduled later to serve those who have not completed property clean-up.

Residents are encouraged to report displaced (“orphaned”) tanks, drums or other contains found in flood debris using the online forms located on the Iowa DNR Disaster Assistance Website.