Millard elementary school uses super hero theme to get kids excited about the first day

A few more metro schools started a new school year Monday and some teachers at Willowdale Elementary in Millard, went above and beyond to get students excited.

Teachers at Willowdale greeted their students this morning in a full superhero theme to hopefully ease the jitters for their new classes.

The superhero “power up” theme was designed to help kids confidently take on the new year. Capes, confetti and superhero masks were just a few of the props used to get the students excited.

“Because we are going to power up this year. That means we are going to learn a lot,” said Ms. Wright, a teacher at the school.

Some of the students said that it worked. Most of them were excited about things like math, science, and reconnecting with friends.

This day was also for the teachers, so they can get to know their new students.

“Just getting to know all of them, not only their faces but getting to know them as little people,” said Mrs. Hove, a teacher at the school.

