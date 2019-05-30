Millard eighth-grader's drawing advances in Doodle for Google contest

A Millard North Middle School eighth-grader could be the artist behind a future Google Doodle.

Trisha Rajaram, an eighth-grader from Millard North Middle School in Omaha, is one of the 53 winners in the 11th annual Doodle for Google with her doodle. Her doodle, called “Space City," was selected from thousands of entries received this year. (Courtesy image)

Trisha Rajaram is one of 53 winners nationwide selected from thousands of entries in this year's Doodle for Google competition, open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a release from the school district.

The announcement was made at a surprise assembly Thursday.

An online vote from June 3-7 will determine five finalists, one of which will have their drawing featured on the Google homepage for a day, the release states.

You will be able view and vote for Trisha's drawing, called "Space City," or any of the others online during the voting period, according to the release.

The final winner of the contest will receive a $30,000 college scholarship; and the student's school will receive $50,000 to use on a computer lab or technology program.