Millard West cheer team returns home with 11th national win

Millard West’s cheer team returned Tuesday afternoon from Florida after winning their 11th win at nationals.

The dance team won the Large Varsity Pom category at the 2020 National High School Cheerleading & National Dance Team Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The competition judged 25,000 cheerleaders and dancers on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect, according to a release from Varsity Spirit.

More than 1,250 teams from 36 states — plus 62 more from 12 countries — competed in the two-weekend event, the release states.

6 News was there as the Millard West team landed at Eppley Airfield.