Bennington, Elkhorn, Papillion-La Vista, Millard schools cancel classes, activities

School districts around the Omaha-metro announced cancellations Thursday.

Bennington Public Schools has canceled classes for Friday and will make a determination about future classes in the coming days.

Elkhorn Public Schools has canceled all classes and school activities until March 23, effective at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The district had planned to be on Spring Break March 19-20 and 23.

The cancellation encompasses classes, athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, weekend events, and EKC before- and after-school programs, according to a release from the district.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools will be closing school from March 13 to 22, the district announced Thursday.

The time off will give staff time to plan and clean the schools. No school-related activities or practices will be held from March 13 to 22.

Kids Club sites will also be closed for that time.

Millard Public Schools announced Thursday classes would be canceled Friday and all school events are canceled through spring break.

Superintendent Jim Sutfin said the decision was difficult but necessary.

All student activities like practices, travel and performances are canceled through the break. Outside use by the community of the district's buildings will not happen beginning Monday.

Remote teaching is being considered. Next week's break will be used to further clean the district's buildings.

Sutfin said he did not know if the closure will continue after spring break.