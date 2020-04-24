Millard Public Schools expands summer feeding program

Millard Public Schools has expanded its summer feeding program to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of children are out of school and home all day. The Millard School District is helping by handing out breakfast and lunch daily.

And on Fridays, they provide food to cover the weekend.

Millard Public School has served thousands of meals a day during the coronavirus crisis.

Millard officials tell us for many people here this is their first time lining up for meals, and the lines are long.

Millard South High School is one of 10 locations in the school district giving free meals to families.

Those 10 locations are seeing more and more people.

“Especially this week, our meal service from when this started in late March up to now has increased almost 2,000 meals a day,” said Justin Wiley, director of food services at Millard Public Schools.

Haley Brosch is one of the thousands who appreciate the help the free meals provided.

“Every single day, these amazing people from our community come together and provide us lunch and breakfast for our children at home during this pandemic,” she said. “I mean, it’s bringing humanity into the world and it almost brings tears to my eyes. The joy that these people do for us every single day just to make sure our kids are fed.”

The coronavirus has put all of us in unexplored territory, and many have discovered we might need a little help to get through this crisis.

“COVID has impacted all of us and you can see today just by the volume. It has impacted a lot of people in the Millard community and so it’s important that we are able to remove one of the barriers of trying to find food insecurities and be able to have that option available for our community,” Wiley said.

Millard Public Schools officials say last week a total of 32,000 meals were served at the district’s 10 distribution sites. For more information on the Millard Public Schools food program go to mpsomaha.org and click on COVID-19 information at the top of the page.