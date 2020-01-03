Millard North wins first ever Metro Holiday Tournament

The Millard North Mustangs beat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays 71-65 to win the school's first ever Metro Holiday Tournament Friday.

It was a close game in the first half. The Mustangs led by just five.

In the second half, Millard North would pull away by extending their lead to double digits at certain points.

Hunter Sallis led Millard North with 23 points and some monstrous dunks.

After the game, head coach Tim Cannon said that winning the tournament meant that his team is "for real."