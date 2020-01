Number two Millard North beat number six Westside by a final of 68-60 on Friday night.

Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks in a game against Westside on Friday, 1/24/20.

Jadin Booth scored 22 in a game where Westside showed a lot of fight. They battled from down double digits to get within four points late, but a Hunter Sallis slam sealed the game.

Sallis scored 18.

The Mustangs are now 13-2.