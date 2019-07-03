Midwife arrested for performing illegal surgery on pregnant woman

Omaha Police have arrested a woman for homicide after she attempted to perform a surgery on a woman giving birth without any license to do so.

The newborn baby was delivered by paramedics on the way to the hospital but the baby was limp and unresponsive. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the baby was placed on life support at the hospital.

On June 17th, the baby was pronounced dead. The doctor in the ER that night reported to police that the baby was deprived of oxygen and suffered swelling in the brain while it was in breech.

According to a criminal complaint against Angela Hock, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 15th.

When police arrived at the home on 48th and Spaulding they saw Hock assisting the pregnant woman holding the head of the partially delivered baby while the other woman was on all fours.

Mock then asked for medical scissors and proceeded to perform an obstetrical procedure of the peritoneum in an effort to deliver the baby, but it did not help.

A warrant was issued for Mock's arrest when it was determined by Nebraska Health and Human Services that she does not hold a medical or certified nurse midwife license.

She was arrested and booked in the Douglas County Jail on July 3rd.