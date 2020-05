Omaha Performing Arts has announced that Jazz on the Green will now be going digital.

The popular concert series held at Turner Park in Midtown will now be streamed through the Omaha Performing Arts Facebook page to avoid large crowds.

The live streams will be held on Thursdays in July:

DARCY MALONE AND THE TANGLE

Thursday, July 9, 2020 | 7:30 PM

LADAMA

Thursday, July 16, 2020 | 7:30 PM

FARFOLA

Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 7:30 PM

MATT WALLACE

Thursday, July 30, 2020