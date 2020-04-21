Midtown neighborhood kids say daily Pledge of Allegiance in honor of first responders

An Omaha neighborhood is working hard to make sure kids who live in the area get a little bit of normalcy in a world that’s nothing but normal right now.

School days are now much different for kids across the metro. On south 51st avenue in Midtown—neighbors wanted to make sure kids had a bit of normalcy.

They stepped up and came up with an idea everyone here now looks forward to each and every day.

”I came out one day and I’m like you know what? We should do The Pledge. The kids probably need a break and the parents do. So, we just came out and started doing it,” said Mary Ann Eusebio, the leader of the new tradition. “Now each morning now starts with the Pledge of Allegiance and kids singing ‘You’re A Grand Old Flag.’”

Neighborhood kids come out on their front lawns every weekday at ten. The Mendenhall kids say seeing their friends outside makes things better during a difficult time.

”it’s nice because we can be together and still be six feet apart,” said Lucy.

Children and their families come outside with flags and homemade signs to support front line workers.

The new tradition is drawing neighbors of all ages out of their homes to participate with the kids.

”I think to see the kids are getting involved with it. I think they’re getting creative with it. It means they’re not just being told to do it and it gets everybody excited to see it,” said Seth Saalfeld, a Navy Pilot.

The kids have even added morning announcements, a weather report and a joke.

Finding new ways to come together, even when you have to be separated from all of your friends.

The neighborhood is now inviting everyone to drive by and help the kids with the pledge of allegiance each morning.

