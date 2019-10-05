Midnight crash hampers eastbound 80 traffic

Omaha Police say a driver who crashed into a concrete barrier on eastbound Interstate 80 near I street Friday night admitted he had been drinking and was distracted while eating at the time of the wreck.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight.

Police said Juan Pablo Neri-Rodriguez, 30, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious facial injuries. He was cited for DUI-2nd Offense and Negligent Driving.

Investigators said Neri-Rodriguez was driving east in a Subaru Legacy when he lost control and hit the inside concrete barrier.

Authorities said the interstate was completely reopened shortly after 2 a.m.