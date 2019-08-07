Midlands Renaissance Revel returns to new home in Council Bluffs

After many years of not having its Renaissance Fair, Council Bluffs will welcome back its long-running tradition, The Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest to a new and permanent location.

The fair will be hosted on August 24, through August 25 at the Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard.

“Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard is very excited to be a part of bringing back the Renaissance Fair to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa, helping to re-establish the area’s long-standing history with the fair,” Lyle Ditmars recently announced.

The fair will return with four combat zones and stages, with scheduled professional performers from all over the Midwest. There will also be parades, hands-on activities, and entertainment groups throughout the experience, according to a press release.

Admission for the Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest is adults at $12, kids 5 to 15 at $5 with tots free. A two-day pass for adults will be $18 and there’s a $2-off discount for active military personnel with I.D. Gate times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 24th & 25th.

For more details visit the fairs website.