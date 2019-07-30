MidAmerican vehicle damaged in rear-end collision

A utility vehicle was rear-ended Monday afternoon by an 80-year-old driver who failed to stop at a construction light in western Pottawattamie County, authorities said in a release.

According to a report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Mid-American Energy Co. pick-up truck was stopped at a construction traffic light on Highway 34 around 3:30 p.m. Monday, when a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am failed to stop and rear-ended the utility vehicle.

Michael Wingett, 80, of Omaha was cited for failing to have insurance on his Grand Am, according to the report, which lists damages to his vehicle at $1,500.

Damage to the MidAmerican vehicle was estimated at $2,500, the report states.

The Red Oak Police Department assisted at the crash scene, the report states.