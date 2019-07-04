Microburst blamed for northwest Iowa storm damage

Officials are blaming a microburst for damage in northwest Iowa early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. heavy storms and high winds pushed through Rock Valley causing significant damage to homes, including one home that had part of the roof ripped off and had walls peeled away.

Rock Valley's fire chief said it's been a trying week for community, especially now that one of their own firefighters lost his home.

The storm also caused significant damage to the home next to it and others in the community had roof and siding damage.

The National Weather Service said that damage was caused by a microburst which is an intense downward blast of wind produced by a thunderstorm.

No one was injured in the storm.