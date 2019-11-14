Michigan retailers urge people not to panic during statewide liquor shortage

Liquor retailers across Michigan are dealing with a crisis.

Retailers throughout Michigan are feeling the affects of a statewide liquor shortage. (Source: WLUC/Gray News)

Zach Quinnell, a store manager at Tadych's Econo Foods in Marquette, says the statewide liquor shortage has affected his shelves for months.

"Spirit sales in Michigan is a $1.5 billion a year business. That's a lot of revenue when you look at it. And if we don't have it to sell, we're missing out on that revenue," Quinnell said.

The problem does not affect beer nor wine.

In a press release last week, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs cited software issues at one of the three authorized distribution agents as the cause of the shortage. Further details remain elusive.

"I really don't know what exactly the software issues are," Quinnell said.

When a grocery store, party store, restaurant or bar places an order with the Republic National Distributing Company, it often doesn’t have the item in its warehouse to ship.

"It is frustrating and it's a week-in and week-out battle just trying to keep our shelves full and looking good and having that variety for our customers,” Quinnell said.

At Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba, manager Shelli Mattson says they are about to start rationing the rum.

"Five O'Clock Rum was a big one that I was out of and some Peppermint Schnapps. That was a good seller. Seagram’s 7 is back in stock, but that was out for a couple of weeks," Mattson said.

With deer season and the holidays fast approaching, retailers all around Michigan cordially remind us to not panic.

"Some of them get mad, but I have a big order coming tomorrow for the hunters. I'm hoping some more of it comes tomorrow. We'll have to wait and see," Mattson announced.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is taking steps to ensure liquor shelves are stocked prior to the holiday season.

"If the customers can stay patient with us, we're trying our hardest to make sure we have the variety and selection and the quantity that they require," Quinnell said.

Retailer licensees can click here to submit a complaint directly to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission

