Michigan man sentenced for cellphone scheme in Central Nebraska

A man accused of identity theft and the fraudulent use of Social Security numbers to obtain cell phones from retail outlets in Central Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Gage Davis, of Detroit Michigan was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment. After his release, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release and pay $12,126 in restitution.

From December 2017 through June 2018, Davis and an accomplice used stolen Identifications to purchase high-value cellphones at retail stores in Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Ainsworth and O’Neill, Nebraska, according to the release.

Davis was arrested on June 1, at a U.S. Cellular in Ainsworth and counterfeit identification documents were found in his car, according to the release.

