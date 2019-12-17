Michigan man guilty of vehicular homicide in DUI crash that left elderly Gretna woman dead

A Michigan man was found guilty Tuesday in the death of a 71-year-old Gretna woman, killed in a crash this past February.

The release states that Abram Sollman, 46, of Dowagiac, Mich., was found guilty Tuesday of motor vehicle homicide, a Class 2A felony; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a Class W misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

The verdict was handed down by Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson. Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 24, 2019.

"This was a difficult case, and we think this was a just verdict," said Bonnie N. Moore, Chief Deputy Attorney of Sarpy County, in a release. "Our thoughts are with the family of the victim."

At about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1, Cassandra Clausen, 71, was attempting a left turn from North Star Drive in Sarpy County to Highway 6/31 when Sollman hit her Honda CRV with his Volkswagen Jetta.

Both drivers were critically injured; Clausen died in the hospital.

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating the crash determined that Sollman was driving at least 18 mph over the speed limit and with a blood-alcohol level of .197, the release states.

"Recently our community has experienced an increase in fatality collisions," Moore said. "Our office appreciates the professional work of the investigators and first responders. Their work is critical to the prosecution of these types of cases."