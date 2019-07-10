Michigan man bicycling against gun violence

Scott Hite is on a mission to stop gun violence before it happens, and he wants to do it through his newly created national hotline.

Scott Hite has been riding his bike... along the Missouri River... for the last 40 some days... to promote the hotline and his web site - waitone.org.

The toll-free hotline was created back in May. Those who call receive immediate and confidential support.

Hite is hoping to raise funds and awareness on his bike tour.

"They have, someone who is planning something like this has their lucid moments where they say 'hey, I should call a number,' but I think a lot of it is they don't feel safe calling it," said Hite.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/waitone/wwwwaitoneorg