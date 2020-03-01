Meyer Foundation holds 16th annual Walk and Roll event for adults with disabilities

The Meyer Foundation, which supports recreational therapy for adults with developmental disabilities, hosted its 16th annual Walk and Roll event today.

“We started it 16 years ago because we wanted to do something, kind of a fundraiser but have it be indoors,” said Mary Meyers, Foundation Board President.

Two laps around the Oak View Mall, teams walked and rolled, held signs, and waved. It’s all a part of the Walk and Roll for Disabilities.

“The money that's raised at the event today goes to the Munroe - Meyer Institute rec therapy department,” said Meyers.

A department that's designed to work specifically with adults with disabilities over the age of 21, like Ben.

"Ben is 42 years old. And he has cerebral palsy,” said Ben’s father J. Herick.

He was diagnosed at an early age.

"When he was first born, they didn't think he'd ever be able to talk or function in any way. And now he does pretty well. You know, a lot better than what they initially thought he'd be capable of,” said Herick.

A lot of that has to do with the recreation work done at the Munroe - Meyer Institute.

"The effect they've had on their family can't be understated because it's helped him grow and our family grows in a very important way," said Herick.

McHale tells me 300 people showed up today and they've already raised $25,000, all of that money going to a program hosted on Thursday nights.

"We have about 36 different adults that come in and we do arts and crafts, we swim, we do cooking and everybody knows everybody. You know they're meeting new friends, seeing old friends,” said Nicole Girom, Interim Director of Munroe-Meyer Recreational Therapy.

It's one of many programs working to help a group that's often left out.

"They're accepted where they are, which I think is one of the great things about the rec therapy department at MMI. They accept you as you are and as a parent or a caregiver, that's great,” said Meyer.

If you missed out on the Walk and Roll for Disabilities today, there's another chance to get involved this summer with the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities' Owl Ride.

