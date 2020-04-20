Local dairy farm hopes for second round of stimulus funds after missing first

With the United States Senate set to sign-off on a second round of stimulus funds, 6 News checked back in with a small business in Honey Creek, Iowa counting on lawmakers getting it done in a hurry.

There was a bit more hope and Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy Monday afternoon. The business has taken a turn for the better since we introduced you to the owners, and their struggles to stay afloat a few weeks ago.

“The generosity of the people in this area is just fantastic,” said Janna Feldman, she and her husband own Doe’s and Diva’s Diary. “I mean we’re not out of the woods yet but it helped.”

Orders have started coming in online and people have started visiting; of course, keeping that important six-feet apart. But the Feldman’s are still counting on a small business loan to get them through the pandemic.

“Whenever it comes in we can start paying some bills, buying the feed we need,” said Feldman, noting they missed out on the first round of funding. despite getting their paperwork in a while back.

“We got it all turned in and our small-town bank,” said Feldman. “We turned it in Thursday and Friday she called and said the money’s been exhausted.”

Now, the Feldman’s are looking to Congress to get some more money set aside for small businesses.

“We’re hearing new funding is come through so we’ll hang onto it and resubmit so we’re crossing our fingers and hoping we qualify,” said Feldman, who’s also keeping her fellow small business owners in mind.

“Also the hope that this does come through for so many other people in the same situation. so many small businesses that need help,” said Feldman.

The second round of stimulus funding is set to also include $75 billion to help out hospitals and $25 billion to be invested in more coronavirus testing

