Metro woman's mission to sew masks amid COVID-19 grows to 2,500 strong

A metro woman has started a movement to help get masks to everyone in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The movement has taken off in just three weeks. We first introduced you to Jenni Gallagher three weeks ago.

She had just started a Facebook page asking for people to help sewing masks for frontline workers.

Then only 33 members were a part of the group helping to sew masks. Now— the group called Nebraska’s Hands and Feet has nearly 2,500 people from across the globe working to sew masks.

They have already sewed over 20,000 masks for not only front line workers but for anyone and everyone who needs a mask.

Gallagher says this group has far exceeded what she set out to do.

"The real goal is to bring awareness for people to pull out grandma’s sewing machine and grandma’s fabric and let's start doing this together. Everybody needs to be doing this together,” said Gallagher.

The group has sent masks not only across the state of Nebraska but they've gone out across the country.

Gallagher says they group is looking for more people to sew because there's been a surge in requests for masks for essential workers.

