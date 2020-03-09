Metro travel agents see coronavirus impacts on business

With the entire world on guard against the coronavirus, some travel agents here in the metro area dealing with delays and cancellations as travelers work to figure out how to avoid the virus.

Pikrepo / CC0 1.0/MGN

AAA Nebraska officials tell us right now travel in the U.S. is a very fluid situation.

“Companies that are in the travel business are changing policies and practices as we speak and some are waving policies some are enforcing more stricter policies all in a matter to help keep all travelers safe 10,” said Rose White with AAA Nebraska. “A lot of cancellations, yeah and some people are still going to go.”

Roland Treu has been a travel agent for about 40 years. He says the coronavirus is taking a toll on his business.

“Well it kind of reminds me of 9-11 where everything kind of stopped, but it’s decently not that bad it’s just a little temporary blip,” said Treu with True Travel.

Roland believes what he calls excessive media coverage has many travelers in a panic.

“In a couple of months it all will be forgot on this it won’t go away but people will realize that there’s not so much danger out there,” said Treu.

Rose White of AAA Nebraska says, if you do plan to travel you must do your homework.

“You know traveling right now is a very personal issue you have to be aware of the warnings the alerts your own personal health so you need to take all those things into consideration when you’re booking a trip,” said White. “Go to a reliable source for that information and just be aware that things are changing on a daily basis.”

Roland Treu says some cruise ships are offering refunds for those who want to cancel, and he says he is not seeing as much change for air travel.

