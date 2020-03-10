Metro senior living centers lockdown as coronavirus precaution

On Tuesday morning -- two senior housing centers in Sarpy County are in lockdown to keep their residents safe from the coronavirus.

Two senior living centers in Bellevue are restricting access to safeguard against the coronavirus.

Richmont Terrace and Richmont Village are now under quarantine until Saturday at the earliest.

People are not able to visit here and people who live here are not able to leave the building for another seven days.

Worldwide, medical experts have warned the elderly and those with serious chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk with this virus.

The two senior housing centers are taking no chances.

Jennifer Pryjmak with Richmont Senior Living Center said the virus is a concern for everyone.

"I don't think it's a panic. I think it's something that we have to be cautious and take all the precautionary actions. Be very aware and take it seriously," she said.

It's not just nursing homes shutting down -- Fremont schools decided to close their schools ahead of spring break to deep clean.

That deep cleaning process will start Wednesday.