Metro schools tackle tough questions as fall semester approaches amid pandemic

As schools in Omaha attempt to prepare for fall, the biggest problem is we don't know what the status of the coronavirus will be then, so districts are coming up with lots of plan b's.

We already know how strange the end of school was this spring with sports canceled, school from home, and parents doubling as teachers.

There's no rest for the weary as school administrators try to picture what school will look like this fall.

Not knowing what the future holds, Westside officials, for example, are hoping to have a plan in place by July 15th because there are so many moving parts, with the understanding all of that could change if health officials see a spike.

School districts around the metro have options that involved going back to school as if there wasn't a pandemic, everyone learning from home like in the spring, or a combination of the two.

Plus, there are bigger questions. What do you do about lunch and the mass of students getting together in the cafeteria in the middle of the day?

How about transportation?

Will there be limits to the number of students who can ride a bus at one time?

What about start and end times - do administrators want all the students to show up for school at the same time - or will that be staggered?

Will desks have to be moved for social distancing?

Ops is looking to start a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Like many districts, Papillion-Lavista has ordered masks. Wearing one will be a requirement for the staff there - not sure if that will be the case for students come fall.