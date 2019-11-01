Metro road projects race against winter's clock, here's an update

Construction crews are racing against the winter clock to finish some of the road projects around the metro.

Among the big ones, there’s the Harrison Street Project which has been in the works for the last two years.

If all goes well with the weather, the Harrison Street Project should be done by Nov. 11. That’s five months ahead of schedule.

Right now, crews just need to add medians. These changes will mean fewer back-ups.

Denny Wilson, Sarpy County Engineer said, “We have widened to a full section which will be 5 lanes with turn lanes and that will help ease traffic concerns a great deal and relive some of those accidents.”

The construction project on 168th and Giles is next, it will take two years to repave it up to 204th.

“It will eliminate a lot of gravel which will be helpful for our crews and the traveling public,” said Wilson.

Over in Douglas County, paving operation at 108th Street, south of Q should be done by the end of the year.

Don’t expect West Maple Road to be done by winter, eight miles are being repaired and resurfaced. Work is scheduled to wrap up in a year.

At 72nd and Maple streets, a safety project is adding new improvements like new traffic signals and sidewalks. That project will wrap up in the spring.

All of these projects are costly in terms of dollars and patience but Wilson says it’s worth it.

“Again it’s going to be worth the money because it’s going to save so much with regard to traveling and gas,” said Wilson.

