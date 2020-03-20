Metro law enforcement adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

A majority of law enforcement departments here in the Metro are changing the way they are policing.

Law enforcement agencies across the Metro are changing policies to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic. (WOWT)

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said, “Officer safety is paramount whether it's an infectious disease or a man with a gun."

Police say every single day things are changing for them.

New rules are being implemented to keep them safe.

That includes some new gear to protect them against any bodily fluids they may come in contact with.

Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo said, “We're making bags for our cruisers, for our officers so if anything, if they do tell us it's COVID related, we have gowns and masks and gloves and everything that they'll have to suit up for."

The Omaha Police Department says for the time being officers will not respond to moveable property damage vehicle accidents.

Departments across the Metro are now taking police reports over the phone.

Some are closing their lobby doors to further prevent the spread -- like the Ralston Police Department.

“You don't think that would ever happen and it is happening. But as far as being prepared it's daily, hourly where you just jump and do what you gotta do,” Leonardo said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is adding something new to help citizens amid the virus.

They will now help the community members most at-risk by delivering groceries and picking up prescriptions for those in need.

They now have a phone line in place to prevent scammers from preying on the elderly.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said, “We decided to go forward with this program, this phone bank to try and circumvent those scammers, hopefully it's successful."

During an unprecedented time -- departments are learning to adapt in ways they never thought possible.

But it's something they say they've been planning for. The City of La Vista put together a pandemic plan back in 2010.

Now, police say they're using that to help them along.

"That was after the bird flu now you're looking at that and you know we did some preparations back in 2010 that now we're having to dig it out and dust it off and now it's real life,” Davis said.

The Omaha Police Department says they plan on releasing more new changes to their department on Monday.