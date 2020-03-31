Metro hospitals look for donations

Methodist hospitals are asking for help with donations for critical items.

Hot ticket items that many people have been looking for are now starting to run low at some hospitals in the Metro.

"This is one of those cases where truly every little bit helps," said Tracy Madden-McMahon.

Tracy Madden-McMahon says Methodist Hospitals in Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Fremont are in critical need of several medical tools to help doctors and nurses continue to treat people safely.

"N-95 masks, face masks and shields, goggles, isolations gowns, and hand sanitizers," she said.

She says their frontline staff is working around the clock to provide lifesaving services. They're working hard to manage supplies carefully, but she admits they've never seen a need like this before.

"I think everyone is concerned because we're in unchartered territory. We don't have something to look back on and say well from our experience we know because we're learning on the job each and every day," said Madden-McMahon.

But she knows the community always steps up. She says Omahans are known for asking how they can help.

"When we work together we're able to figure out those solutions to those problems and that's why this is so important," said Madden-McMahon.

