Metro food permits are about to expire

The clock is ticking for metro food and drink establishments that have yet to pay for their new permits.

The businesses risk fines and the risk of being shut down if the 2020 permits have not been paid for by Dec. 31.

The Douglas County Health Department says all of the businesses received invoices for the permits but approximately a third of them have not yet paid for next year. The 2019 permits expire on New Year's Eve.

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said, “Our Retail Food Safety and Compliance Section’s top priority is to keep food safe for the public. The fees cover the cost of the inspections that provide that safety.”

Anyone with questions should call the Health Department at 402 444-7488.