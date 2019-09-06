Metro case of mumps confirmed

Officials have identified a confirmed case of mumps in the metro involving a resident of the St. John Paul II Newman Center near the UNO campus.

The center is home to 131 students from several higher education institutions in Omaha.

Under the guidance of the Douglas County Health Department the Center is taking precautions to minimize any potential for the further spread of the illness.

According to a news release, the JPII Newman Center has contacted all the colleges and universities represented in the community, including UNO. UNO, in turn, has been in contact with its campus community and notified the staff at Nebraska Medicine UNO Health Center to assist students, faculty and staff.

Father Dan Andrews, pastor of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, said, “The safety and health of our residents and all students from the colleges and universities we serve is of the utmost importance. We are focused on ensuring that we increase awareness of the risks of the mumps and reduce the risk of contracting the virus.”

Officials said, it’s important to note that the MMR (Measles, Mumps Rubella) vaccine prevents most, but not all, cases of mumps so students, staff, residents and visitors to the Newman Center and on UNO’s and other university campuses are encouraged to practice preventive measures such as good hygiene, limiting physical contact and covering coughs and sneezes.