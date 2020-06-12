Metro buses to reopen front-door boarding June 15

Front door boarding and fare collection will resume on all Metro buses and MOBY vehicles beginning June 15.

Safety shields will be installed surrounding the driver seats to reduce contact between drivers and riders. Seating on the front of the bus will also reopen.

Metro will continue to run on a modified schedule as well as continue all safety measures that include, rigorous cleaning, encouraging riders to take essential trips, and closing the lobby to walk-in customers.

More information can be found on the Metro website.