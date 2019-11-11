Metro bus service slowed by snow detours

Omaha was an unkind place for anything with wheels looking for traction Monday morning. The city’s buses were among the challenged rides.

The snowfall and falling temperatures forced a handful of buses to detour in an effort to avoid slick roads. Those who were left out in the cold are hoping this isn't a sign of more to come.

Timothy Carmen said, “I was waiting for the bus at 6 o'clock this morning for two hours and it never came.”

Carmen wasn’t alone. Buses on five metro routes were forced to take detours.

Metro Passenger Marvin Payne said, “I went out to the bus stop around 7 o'clock and it never showed. So I went back out around 8 and it never showed. It finally showed up at 9 o'clock."

Metro says they started getting calls Monday morning from their drivers reporting the road conditions.

Community Relations Manager Jason Rose said, “Once we get those first initial words back from what the streets look like we'll make adjustments accordingly and then try to get the word out as much as possible."

When the roads take a turn for the worse, Metro says it's often a read-and-react situation.

“We might have some buses out there that are maybe either delayed or maybe rerouted. You know we're working in kind of the same road conditions as the rest of the city."

And the road conditions Monday morning were a problem for more than just the city's buses. Commuters battled slow rolling traffic and a fire truck got stuck.

The city says they had 100 trucks working over the night to keep major and secondary roads clear.

Residential roads weren't plowed because the snowfall was less than two inches. The city also noted it didn't pre-treat roads because of forecast rain.

The details of what led to the bus delays this morning are not much of a comfort to people like Timothy Carmen who was forced to find another way of getting to where he had to go.

“I went home and my mom took me to my destination and I'm just not too happy."

Metro is encouraging people to download the MyRide OMA app. That gives riders a real-time look at where a bus is on any given route at any given time.

You can also check out Metro's website where they have updates on delays and detours.