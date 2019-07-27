Metro boutique helps support home for women in crisis

Amid a sea of color, oceans of hope spring from The Humble Lily. And a celebration is in order on a one-year anniversary.

The Humble Lily boutique opened at its current location a year ago. But its roots go back three years in the effort to help support Bethlehem House which in turn helps women in crisis.

Family Life Director Gina Tomes said, “Bethlehem House is a home where women can choose life for their unborn child; can come into our program; can participate in our services for, the average time is a year."

The Humble Lily’s success can be measured by the growth of business at their original location. Business outpaced their available space prompting the move to their new venue, one year ago.

While the store provides new wardrobes for some women, it provides new lives for others. Sarah and her son Jude, nearly 7-months-old, are two of those people who have seen their lives improved. Sarah has spent a year at the house and says her life is so much different now.

"I came into the house alone, scared, not sure how I was going to keep a baby," Sarah said.

But things have changed. "There's a Dr. Seuss quote that says, 'I don't want to fall asleep because my reality is better than my dreams,' and that's how I feel right now. My reality is better than my dreams."

Sarah attended parenting classes and a series of programs to become a child life specialist while at the Bethlehem House. It was a goal she'd pursued for a decade.

The women at Bethlehem House have a hand in Humble Lily. Sarah attends a workforce learning program where she is learning customer service skills, where she is learning production and backroom experience.

With a year of success at the new location, Humble Lily personnel are focusing on the future and Brandon Sak, Director of Development and Operations, said the future looks familiar.

"The next five years look like much of the same," he said. "Growth, more spreading the word through the store. Being a mouthpiece for the Bethlehem House."

