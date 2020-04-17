Metro-area towns hurt by revenue loss amid pandemic

Council Bluffs, Papillion and Bennington are already feeling the economic impact from coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders here are looking at how this will impact the way they operate.

Some community leaders say they're losing an alarming amount of money and know it's going to impact the annual budget.

Other communities say they have been preparing for the worst.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the closures of retail stores and casinos is going to have a major impact on the city's budget.

“We're losing in the neighborhood of a million dollars per month in revenue,” Walsh said.

He said it's lost revenue the city will never get back.

“Right now, I think we're probably okay for the duration but, I don't think that this is, you know, people talk about turning the switch back on. I don't think we probably ever turn the switch back on,” Walsh said.

Papillion Mayor David Black said leaders have been preparing for a hit to the economy before the coronavirus outbreak.

So they started preparing about five years ago.

They have reserves in place.

“We started thinking at some point we are going to have a recession, no clue when, it's not if. We will have one, so every budget session the last five years has had planning on what if a recession hits,” Black said.

Sales tax might not have as much of an impact here in Papillion.

While many can't go to their favorite local shops right now -- online sales tax may be helping some of Nebraska's communities.

Bennington Mayor Matt John said they will not know how much sales tax has been brought in for the months of March and April. He said a majority of their budget comes from property and sales taxes.

“Let's say the worst-case scenario -- sales taxes cut in half. That makes it a little bit more manageable to absorb where you have 250,000 dollar shortfall,” John said.

Council Bluffs, Papillion and Bennington all have been able to keep all city employees working up to this point.

But some have had to spend extra money and getting employees outfitted to work from home -- all added expenses impacting their overall budgets.