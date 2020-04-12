Metro-area churches celebrate Easter through drive-in services

Cars filled the parking lot ready to worship on this holy day.

The outdoor service has actually been in the works for a year now - originally they hoped to have baptismal pools in the parking lot.

But the coronavirus outbreak changed those plans and forced them to adapt.

Today -- online and in-person -- people could take part in the service.

All car windows had to be rolled up and any physical offerings were taken by people wearing masks and gloves.

The Rev. Martin Williams wants people to lean onto the belief of what today's holy day really means to get them through this pandemic.

Williams is the senior pastor and CEO of Ambassadors Worship Center.

“It is the day that Jesus paid for all of the promises in the Bible. Every promise that was ever made, they were just words, until today. So those words allow all of us to rise. Rise above circumstances, rise above fear, rise above everything else that's going on around us."

Other churches around the metro were doing similar services today.