ORBT construction to impact street lanes, sidewalks through December

Metro has announced that ORBT construction sidewalk and lane closures will be extended through December.

According to a release from Metro, the significant rainfall during the months of September and October have significantly impacted construction deadlines.

Construction crews plan to use heating devices to continue progress on platforms as long as possible into the winter months in preparation for the first ORBT station canopies, due to arrive in Spring.

Current weather conditions are reported to be ideal for concrete work and Metro says they will continue construction with heaters for as long as possible to keep work moving.

Track ORBT construction updates on rideorbt.com.