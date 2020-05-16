Metro Umpires' owners are eager for baseball's return

For 30 years, Denny and Jan Jones have run Metro Umpires. They've assigned the umpires for metro baseball games and various leagues for players of all ages.

Owners of Metro Umpires, Denny and Jan Jones, sit on their front porch swing of their Omaha home on Thursday, 5/14/20. (Rex Smith)

The Covid-19 pandemic brought their operation to a screeching halt.

“I had the whole season scheduled out for 500 games right off the bat, you know, passing the wealth around, and that went away rather quickly.,” Denny said.

The time without baseball has been a nice break for the couple, but they've ran out of things to do around the house and are ready for baseball's return.

“We can’t wait, actually," Denny said.

"It’s time to go back to work,” Jan said.

The lack of games has been a tough thing to deal with financially.

“Oh yeah, for everybody, and the umpires it’s really tough on them, too,” Jan said.

When the game returns, they'll be doing what they love again, and they don't plan to stop any time soon.

“We love it,” Jan said. "That’s why we’ve done it, and that’s why we don’t have any plans on not doing it – because it’s the perfect job for us.”