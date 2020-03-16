Methodist updates visitor restrictions, screening for all hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Methodist Hospitals have added additional screening measures as well as updated visitor policies in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The following visitor policies are being implemented at Methodist Hospital, Methodist Women’s Hospital, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital:
- No visitors under the age of 18.
- Maternity floor patients are limited to one healthcare partner.
- Staffing at main entrances have been increased at all hospitals for additional screening.
- Neon stickers will be used to identify visitors who have passed the screening system.
- One to two symptom free visitors allowed per patient.
- No visitors are allowed at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont (implemented March 9).
- Visitors of the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital are restricted to parents or designated other.
- Additional restrictions may be implemented on a department or facility-specific basis, as needed, for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff (beginning March 16).