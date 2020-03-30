Methodist creates phone line to address mental, emotional support during COVID-19

Methodist Health System has created a phone line to address the need for mental and emotional support during this pandemic.

The Methodist Emotional Support Line is free and confidential, according to the release.

It can be accessed by dialing (402) 815-8255 and is available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The support line is staffed by licensed professional counselors from the Methodist Hospital Community Counseling Program. They can assist with feelings such as fear, anxiety, sadness, and depression, according to the release.

They remind the public that if you have been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COIVD-19 hotline at (402) 815- 7425.

