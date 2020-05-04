Meteor shower from Halley’s comet to peak Tuesday night

You may be able to see a meteor shower from Halley’s comet if you look up into the night sky this week.

The Eta-Aquariid meteor shower will peak Tuesday night, but the peak comes just before a full supermoon, which will make it harder to see the shower.

Stargazers might have another chance to see the meteor shower just before dawn on Sunday.

With the famed Halley’s comet, there will always be next year to see the meteor shower. Earth crosses the comet’s orbital path each spring between April and May.

As far as the comet itself? You will have to wait until at least 2061 before it can be seen again in the night sky.

