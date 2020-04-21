Meredith Corp. to cut some employees' pay in wake of virus

DES MOINES, Iowa - Magazine publisher and multimedia company Meredith Corp. has announced it will temporarily reduce pay for nearly two-thirds of its employees as it copes with plummeting advertising revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Des Moines Register reports that the pay reductions will begin May 4 and last through Sept. 4. The company said about 45% of its employees will see a 15% pay cut.

The highest-paid employees will have pay reduced between 20% and 40%.

Company spokesman Art Slusark says no corporate or national media group employees earning less than $75,000 a year will have their pay cut.

That includes employees in Des Moines, where Meredith is based.