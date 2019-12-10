Menards to revitalize Mall of the Bluffs into new store, space for new businesses

Menards tells 6 News that the company has purchased The Mall of the Bluffs.

They plan is to tear down the mall and build a new store in hopes of revitalizing the area.

A company spokesman says they will also lease out new space to other businesses. Menards has operated in Council Bluffs for over 25-years and they say the existing facility is "small and dated."

“We bought the mall and plan to tear it down and revitalize this area with a new Menards store and will have new lease space and out lot opportunities available for other businesses," spokesman Jeff Abbott said in a statement. "We have loved doing business in Council Bluffs for over 25 years now, but our existing facility is small and dated and believe a bigger and better store will better serve the needs and tastes of the citizens of this community, plus create many new job opportunities.”

The Council Bluffs Community School District will continue to operate a school at the mall.