Memorial Park fireworks cap night of music and flood relief fund-raising

The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks spectacular drew more than 60,000 people to Memorial Park on Friday.

The popular summer event, produced by the City of Omaha and sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation, featured headliners Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, with Special Guest Chris Isaak. Local band The Firm opened the show, and a fireworks display wowed the crowd as the night came to a close.

Mayor Jean Stothert said, “We are proud to have been able to continue this fun tradition, and to support our Nebraska neighbors at the same time. It was the perfect kick-off to summer.”

The city partnered with Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation during the concert to raise money for its Disaster Relief Fund. Through contributions from community members, the event raised $10,000 to assist Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and rural communities affected by recent storms and flooding.

The text line will remain open throughout the weekend for additional donations: Text NEFLOOD to 50155 to donate.