Memorial Park Concert canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Memorial Park concert scheduled for June 26 has been canceled, according to an announcement from organizers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers decided the uncertainty and risks posed by a large concert meant canceling it was the only safe option.

“It was a heartbreaking decision, but not a difficult one because health and safety come first,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m hopeful and excited about next year’s concert when we can celebrate America safely.”

The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert would have featured two nationally known performers who had not yet been announced. Work is underway with the performers to do the concert on June 25, 2021.

The annual concert is free, open to the public and followed by a fireworks show.