Meet the Bellevue family behind cheerful signs

This is Jenn Miller, and her daughter Frankie. They're the people behind all the inspiring signs going up in the Willow Springs neighborhood.

One of the first things they said during our interview was "sorry, we're goofy."

Jenn and Frankie Miller: (singing) "Woah, living on a prayer! Wash your hands, we'll make it I swear!"

That's actually what one of their signs says. They were watching Wednesday as neighbors reacted to their signs.

Frankie: "It just makes me happy that people actually saw them and it was good. It was a good feeling."

Back at their house, they're working on another batch of signs to post.

Jenn: "She came up with a lot of them. Just 'stay strong,' stay healthy,' 'Nebraska strong,' 'you got this.' That's all her. I'm just along for the ride."

You might be asking yourself why they're doing it. The obvious answer is to spread cheer, but there's something much deeper than that.

The Millers have three kids. Their son Gabe has multiple disabilities. They say he's their inspiration.

Jenn: "He is happy. He has fun, and he brings joy to us."

Even though Gabe can't communicate verbally, there was no stopping that joy Miller speaks of.

They said the ultimate goal is the spread Gabe's ability to be happy despite all the challenges, and to remember there's always a reason to smile.

Jenn: "This is just a drop in the bucket, but if it makes someone smile, we'll keep doing it."

They plan to post more signs around the neighborhood, and may even start branching out to other areas soon.

