Medics nearby spot house fire, alert the homeowners

Omaha Firefighters have a goal of getting to every emergency in less than five minutes, but Sunday night a crew arrived at a home in about a minute or so.

Fire heavily damaged a home near 26th and Corby

It helps that they were the ones who spotted the flame.

Police cars, ambulances, and all other city vehicles get fixed at the City Maintenance Yard near 26th and Lake Streets. This is where the medics from station five were when they spotted the heavy smoke just blocks away.

It’s not usual for medics to be first on the scene but since paramedics are firefighters who are also trained to be medics, they were prepared.

The house fire was near 26th and Maple streets. It had spread slightly to a neighbor’s house when the medics arrived. Everyone was escorted out safely right away.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick described the event, “Knocked on the door, we were able to occupants out and able to let firefighters know where the hydrants were to minimize the damage to the structure.”

Since the front of the home was on fire, the medics helped the family get out through the back.

The medics also rescued two dogs who were playing in the backyard.

According to neighbors, most of the damage is done to the outside of the home.

6 News was told that some of the occupants were taken in by neighbors. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

One person who was inside told 6 News they were thankful medics were able to get there so quickly.

