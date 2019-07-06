Mechanical mishap brings Skyfari zoo ride to a halt

A day at the zoo turned into an hour aloft for Skyfari travelers Saturday.

The ride that provides something of an aerial tour of the zoo grounds got stuck.

The zoo says mechanical issues forced the ride to a halt. They say the ride does have a back-up system in place to stop these sort of incidents from happening but those on the ride say they were stuck up there for a long time.

Jillian Carner told 6 News, “We are on at 11:45 so at 11:50 it just kind of stops and we're sitting there and we are confused so we thought that they had stopped it so other people could get on but it was stuck from 11:50ish till like 1."

The zoo says that along with the Omaha Fire Department they complete drills regularly to prepare for these types of situations.

