Meat processing plants receive safety recommendations from health officials

Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of The Global Center for Health Security. For the last few weeks, she has been traveling across the state providing recommendations to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 for plant workers.

According to a Tyson Foods statement, Med Center officials worked with local health officials and toured the Dakota City facility last week

“I cannot speak to why Dakota city closed,” said Schwedhelm. “Just really emphasize the importance of environmental cleaning, not just one time a day like most plants do.”

Med Center officials have developed a playbook for meat processors across Nebraska.

The recommendations include providing barriers between workers, providing workers with masks, screening all workers, and instructing plants to do more cleaning and sanitizing.

Officials from Omaha’s United Food and Commercial Workers Union say they need more than recommendations, they need mandatory federal guidelines.

“We need enforceable rules that are clear to these plants they can’t be a hodgepodge of we’ll try this or you can do this they have to be clear guidelines that are enforceable,” said Eric Reeder, from the Omaha United Food and Commercial Workers Union. “We signed the executive order saying that these workers have to go to work and they have to keep the plants open but all the CDC guidelines are voluntary and the plants don’t comply uniformly across the board.”

Schwedhelm says her group has traveled to ten processing plants in a matter of weeks and they plan to travel to more. She says the Global Center for Health Security volunteered to help.

“There were a lot of things that were in place already that we would have promoted and suggested and in some cases, there were interventions that were still needed ..in all plants leadership was very open to having us come and provide input and suggestions,” said Schwedhelm.

Right now the nations packing plants are hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks and union leaders say all the discussion is fine, but meanwhile packing house employees continue to go to work even though they are afraid to walk through the doors.

The Med Centers Global Center for Health Security is also visiting long term care centers across the state to provide recommendations to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

