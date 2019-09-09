Measles cases grow to 1,241 in 31 states

The number of measles cases in the United States grew by seven in the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From the beginning of the year through Thursday, 1,241 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states, the CDC said. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the United States since 1992.

Measles cases peaked in April at 341. In August, only 24 cases were reported.

“More than 75% of the cases this year are linked to outbreaks in New York,” according to the CDC. “Measles is more likely to spread and cause outbreaks in U.S. communities where groups of people are unvaccinated.”

Signs and symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. CDC experts say a rash will develop three to five days after infection.

Measles can be especially dangerous for babies, young children, pregnant women and those with a compromised immune system, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the majority of people who contract measles are unvaccinated. They recommend people get the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine for protection.

If you think you’ve been exposed, call your doctor right away.

